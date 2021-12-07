Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.39) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Serco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174.14 ($2.31).

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 136.60 ($1.81) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112.30 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.96).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

