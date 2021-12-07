Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Up to $19.27

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.27, but opened at $20.45. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 1,805 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

