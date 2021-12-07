Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading Up 11.6%

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s share price was up 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 20,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 621,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $78,000.
About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
