Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading Up 11.6%

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s share price was up 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 20,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 621,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $78,000.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

