Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.05

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.05 and last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 9062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after buying an additional 1,421,594 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after buying an additional 641,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after buying an additional 587,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.
