Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.05

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.05 and last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 9062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after buying an additional 1,421,594 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after buying an additional 641,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after buying an additional 587,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

