BidiPass Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market cap of $191,677.24 and $29.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BidiPass has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.00222825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

