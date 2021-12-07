BIDR (BIDR) Price Reaches $0.0001

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.62 million and $39.68 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.35 or 0.08505898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,086.30 or 1.00184515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00076864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002667 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

