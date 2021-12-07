Big Lots, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research note issued on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.