Binemon (BIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.93 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Binemon has a market cap of $12.73 million and $1.93 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.54 or 0.08510389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00082431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.23 or 1.00813480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.