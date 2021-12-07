Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $750.16

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $750.16 and last traded at $750.16, with a volume of 58 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $750.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $746.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

