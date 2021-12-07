BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Sells $14,462.84 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $14,462.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Scott Andrew Smith sold 399 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $9,532.11.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Scott Andrew Smith sold 466 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $11,589.42.

On Monday, November 22nd, Scott Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $11,278.90.

On Friday, October 1st, Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92.

NASDAQ:BCAB traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 166,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BioAtla by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioAtla by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

