Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Shares of BHVN traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.53. 9,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,284. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.46.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $2,766,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

