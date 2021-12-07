Birdchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $99,123.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $370,771.93 and $99,123.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00212417 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,779,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

