Biswap Market Capitalization Hits $253.75 Million (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Biswap has a total market cap of $253.75 million and $141.82 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00003453 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Biswap has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00059074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.26 or 0.08462927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00084393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,056.18 or 1.01019136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 169,150,746 coins and its circulating supply is 145,411,458 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

