BitBall Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. BitBall has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $395,209.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,838.25 or 0.99253716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00048040 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00033293 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.42 or 0.00816901 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001979 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

