Bitcloud Market Cap Hits $96,968.17 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $96,968.17 and approximately $24.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,784.25 or 0.99592181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00048086 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00273086 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.06 or 0.00447249 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00186920 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,032,541 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

