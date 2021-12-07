BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $20,587.76 and $146.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.34 or 0.00403668 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

