Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.15 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $483.81 or 0.00944565 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.15 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,220.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00312234 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002975 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,920,756 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

