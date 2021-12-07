Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $50.28 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $824.78 million and $50.28 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $47.09 or 0.00091942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00348692 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00148106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 149.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002129 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

