Bitcoin Incognito Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $59,278.93 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

