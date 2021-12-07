Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.56 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and $3,127.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00342272 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00144134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00092348 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

