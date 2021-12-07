Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Cap of $2.97 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $156.85 or 0.00309678 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $887.62 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,650.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.61 or 0.00939010 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00031194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003077 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,917,695 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

