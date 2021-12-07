BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $317,143.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $317,143.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.71 or 0.00344825 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00146040 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00091500 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,634,696,131 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

