Bitnation Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,374.69 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Bitnation has a total market capitalization of $30,374.69 and $921.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitnation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitnation has traded 67% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00040480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00210141 BTC.

Bitnation Profile

Bitnation (CRYPTO:XPAT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Buying and Selling Bitnation

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitnation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

