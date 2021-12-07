Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Shares Up 5.6%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.66. 228,810 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 130,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

