Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

NYSE:BKH opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.00. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

