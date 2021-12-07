BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,670 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of BlackLine worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 189,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.97.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,509,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,281 shares of company stock valued at $37,487,797. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

