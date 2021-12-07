BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.