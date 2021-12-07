BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth $193,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter worth $314,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 56.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 42,162 shares during the period.

Shares of BYM opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

