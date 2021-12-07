Blake D. Moret Sells 11,120 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ROK stock traded up $5.84 on Tuesday, reaching $350.76. 410,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,200. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

