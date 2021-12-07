Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.25. 24,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,687. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 3.67. Blink Charging has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services.

