BlitzPredict Achieves Market Cap of $808,819.28 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000674 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016546 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011991 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

BlitzPredict Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

