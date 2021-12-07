Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Sells $459,600.00 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $459,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

APRN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,758. The stock has a market cap of $267.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -3.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

