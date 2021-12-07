Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Gap Down to $15.42

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $14.85. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 497,953 shares traded.

OWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,417 shares of company stock worth $6,301,784.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $644,000,000. Brown University raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brown University now owns 37,089,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,118,000 after buying an additional 1,702,898 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $128,800,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $61,498,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

