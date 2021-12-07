Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 44,344 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $666,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. 54,675,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,408. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $644,000,000. Brown University acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $455,784,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $128,800,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $61,498,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

