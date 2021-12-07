Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 7th

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 7th. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,693,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $2,443,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $1,996,000.

