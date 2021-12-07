Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 1%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.08 ($0.03). Approximately 239,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,179,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.72. The firm has a market cap of £9.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.