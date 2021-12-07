BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 4,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the second quarter worth $83,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the third quarter worth $98,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition by 21.3% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition by 488.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

