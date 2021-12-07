BMO Capital Markets Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$53.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

NYSE TECK traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Teck Resources by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,262 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

