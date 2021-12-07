BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,869. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,280,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after buying an additional 615,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 156.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 477,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 65.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 391,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

