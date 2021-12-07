Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after purchasing an additional 911,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

