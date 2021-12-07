Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $759.43.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,508. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $704.90 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $337.83 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $709.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

