Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,606 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.19.

NYSE:PNC opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.65. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.30 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

