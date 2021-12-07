Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $5.31 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 309,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after buying an additional 50,749 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 95,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 140,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $240.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.