Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 16,700 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after buying an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

