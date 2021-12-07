Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $296.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.