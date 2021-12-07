Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.