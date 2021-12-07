Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Boise Cascade worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,904,000 after purchasing an additional 246,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 254.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 108,901 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 44.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BCC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.