Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.68. 2,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

