BOOM (BOOM) Market Cap Hits $3.09 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $10,740.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00040477 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00210923 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,292,004 coins and its circulating supply is 778,261,271 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

