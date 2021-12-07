Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.40. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $88,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

